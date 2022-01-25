Sir Elton John tests positive for COVID-19; Music icon performed in Houston this past weekend

FILE - Elton John is seen after performing "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" nominated for the award for best original song from "Rocketman" at the Oscars on Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. John is releasing an album of collaborations with artists from several generations and genres, including Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Stevie Nicks and Stevie Wonder. The Lockdown Sessions, a collection of 16 songs featuring John with artists from Dua Lipa to the late Glen Campbell, will be released on Oct. 22. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

HOUSTON – Legendary singer Elton John has placed his concert tour on hold after testing positive for COVID-19, according to tour officials.

John, 74, had just returned to the stage last week, after taking a nearly two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The singer, who is traveling the country for his “Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road,” tour just performed for excited Houston fans at the Toyota Center Friday and Saturday. At his Saturday performance, he announced that his keyboard player couldn’t be there because he had COVID.

The “Rocketman” went on to play an awe-inspiring set taking the audience down memory lane. He received rave reviews from fans on social media.

John was scheduled to perform at Dallas’s American Airlines Center Tuesday and Wednesday, but that has since been canceled. According to a news release on the venue’s site, he is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms.

After Dallas, the tour was scheduled to also make stops in Little Rock, Ark., and Oklahoma City. It is not yet known whether those dates will also be postponed.

According to his website, he is scheduled to return to Houston on November 4. That performance will be held at Minute Maid Park.

