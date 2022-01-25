Kuykendahl Road is getting a fresh new look

We have been tracking this road makeover for a year now and drivers out in The Woodlands have been anticipating the reopening of Kuykendahl Road.

The recent upgrade to Kuykendahl Road from Lake Woodlands Drive to Research Forest is expected to improve traffic for drivers in Montgomery County by expanding it from a two-lane boulevard to a four-lane boulevard.

A new bridge will also be built over Bear Branch to accommodate the northbound lanes with a shoulder as well as a walkway, and the existing two lanes will become southbound lanes.

According to Precinct 3 officials:

“All lanes should be open before then end of the month. All concrete pavement for lanes and crossovers, asphalt shoulder, bridge and drainage have been completed. Striping is mostly completed, and a small amount of curb remains to be poured. The new road opened at the beginning of January, and traffic has been traveling on the outside lanes in each direction until final median, crossover and tie-in work is finished, most likely by the end of next week. That will enable all lanes to open and just minor punch-list items to address.... the project design includes construction of two 12-foot-wide northbound vehicle lanes from north of Lake Woodlands Drive to south of Bay Branch Drive with an 8-foot-wide outside shoulder along the new northbound lanes. A new bridge was constructed over Bear Branch for the northbound lanes that has a walkway, mirroring the existing bridge. The two existing lanes are now the southbound lanes.”

Construction kicked off last January, and according to Precinct 3 officials, the construction company had a 365-calendar day contract, so it took about a year to get this project done.