Body believed to be K-9 stabbing suspect’s father found in garage of west Houston home, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man’s body was found in west Houston Tuesday.

According to investigators, the victim is believed to be the father of a robbery suspect accused of stabbing a police K-9 Saturday.

The man’s body was located in the 14700 block of Carol Crest Drive near Memorial Drive. Investigators are working to determine how he died.

Police said the victim’s son, Ryan Mitchell Smith, 26, is currently on the run after leading officers on a chase and crashing on the Houston Polo Grounds close to midnight.

Ad

How police said latest events unfolded

Smith bonded out of jail on Sunday by family members.

On Monday morning, family members -- concerned that they hadn’t heard from Smith’s father-- went to his house in the 14700 block of Carol Crest. Smith had been staying with his father there, police said.

Police said family members who went to the house didn’t find anything of immediate concern-- except his cell phone, which was uncharacteristic and likely why they had not been able to reach him.

Authorities got involved on Monday, met with family members again, and didn’t find anything immediately.

While officers were on the scene, HPD said they noticed a pickup truck belonging to the apparent victim. When detectives got closer, they saw Smith behind the wheel of the vehicle. He took off and was being followed by homicide investigators with the Houston Police Department. Detectives waited for marked officers to show up to pull him over. That was followed by a chase that ended in a crash in the Memorial Park area. HPD said Smith took off on foot and managed to escape.

Ad

Police found who they believe to be Smith’s father at the Carol Crest home in the garage Tuesday morning. He was dead from “apparently not natural causes,” according to police, and the body was hidden in a place that family members may not have seen when they looked through the home.

Smith is charged with evading arrest. Any further charges will come pending autopsy.

There are no apparent signs of a struggle in the home, though there was time to clean things up, police noted.

If you see Smith

Smith is considered to be dangerous. If you see him, call HPD Homicide or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

RELATED: Robbery suspect accused of stabbing HPD K-9 officer with butcher knife has bonded out, documents state

RELATED: Robbery suspect accused of stabbing K-9 on the run after chase, crash in west Houston: HPD