CPSC warns parents to stop using Leachco infant loungers after 2 deaths linked to products

HOUSTON – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a warning to parents and consumers to stop using Leachco Podster, Podster Plush, Bummzie, and Podster Playtime Infant Loungers after two infant deaths were linked to the products, according to a release.

The commission said the products pose a suffocation risk following the deaths of a 17-day-old and four-month-old, who died in January 2018 and December 2015 in the United States. The CPSC said the infants suffocated, due to a change in position, their noses and mouths were obstructed by the Podster or another object.

Approximately 180,000 Podsters have been sold.

The warning comes several months after the Boppy Company recalled 3.3 million infant loungers that were linked to several reported deaths. The CPSC states that it has asked both companies, Podster and Leachco, to recall their products, but have been refused.

The CPSC said babies should always be placed to sleep on their backs. Babies who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment. Parents and caregivers should follow safe sleep practices such as using a fitted sheet only, and never adding blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment.

Consumers are encouraged to report incidents from Podsters or other similar products to saferproducts.gov.