Boppy Company issues recall on 3.3 million products after several infant deaths linked to loungers, pillows

The Boppy Company has issued a recall on more than 3 million of its loungers and pillows after several infant deaths have been linked to its products.

Here is a list of the following recalled products:

Boppy Original Newborn Loungers

Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers

Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers

The products can cause infants to suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that will block breathing, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The deaths come after the CSPC issued a warning in 2020 that infants must not sleep on lounging pads as they can roll over and fall on their heads if left unattended. In a separate report from SaferProducts.gov, consumers reported infants had died of suffocation, neck injuries, and choking. The infant deaths occurred between December 2015 and June 2020, according to a release.

Boppy says on its website that the pillows are used to make breastfeeding easier and to help an infant sit comfortably with their mother.

Customers will get a full refund by contacting the Bobby Company toll-free at 800-416-1355 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or online at www.boppy.com and click “Recall & Safety Alert” for more information.

“We are devastated to hear of these tragedies,” a spokesperson for Boppy commented. “Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard babies, including communicating the safe use of our products to parents and caregivers, and educating the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions and the risks associated with unsafe sleep practices for infants. The lounger was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use.”