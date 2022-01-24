5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Jan. 24

Here are things to know for Monday, Jan. 24:

1. HCSO sergeant killed in hit-and-run by suspected intoxicated driver while directing traffic in northeast Harris County, deputies say

An off-duty sergeant with Harris County Sheriff’s Office has died after authorities said he was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver in northeast Harris County Monday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on East Sam Houston Parkway N. at Tidwell.

According to deputies, the sergeant, who has been identified by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez as Ramon Gutierrez, 45, was on an extra job doing traffic control for a convoy of oversized machinery when he was struck by a female driver, who was later identified as Lavillia Spry, 40. The deputy was off his motorcycle and directing traffic when the incident happened, investigators said.

Investigators said Gutierrez was flown via Life Flight to downtown Houston with CPR in progress in critical condition. He later died from his injuries, deputies said.

2. Harris County Pct. 5 deputy shot to death during apparent traffic stop in SW Houston, authorities say

Harris County Precinct 5 said early Sunday that one of its own was shot and killed during an apparent traffic stop.

Cpl. Charles Galloway, a 12-year veteran with Precinct 5, was conducting a traffic stop in the 9100 block of Beechnut Street at around 12:45 a.m.

During the stop, a man got out of a white Toyota Avalon and immediately fired at Galloway multiple times, then drove off, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

Galloway died at the scene, according to deputies.

3. Toddler dies after being found unresponsive in pool at NW Harris County home, sheriff says

A 3-year-old boy died after he was found unresponsive in a pool at a northwest Harris County home Sunday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies arrived at the home in the 19500 block of West Stone Caldwell Drive in Cypress at around 1 p.m.

The boy was transported to an area hospital where he died, Gonzalez said.

4. Family identifies driver shot to death during apparent road rage shooting on Beltway 8

The family of a man found dead behind the wheel with multiple gunshot wounds identified their loved one on Saturday.

According to his mother, Nicholas Croom was a victim of the road rage shooting that took place in the 8700 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway East in northeast Harris County on Jan. 20, 2022.

“You’re not human to us,” his mother, Monica Eagle, said. “You’re an animal. And I am constantly praying, on a daily basis, that God gives me words to forgive this person. But, I can honestly tell you I’m not there.”

It is unclear how the altercation began, however, a witness told police that the drivers of a tan or brown pick-up truck and a silver sedan got into an argument near the Beltway and Mesa Road.

5. Stranger in Walmart checkout line arrested after allegedly offering mother $500K cash to purchase her baby

A woman who authorities said attempted to buy another woman’s infant son as they stood in a Crockett Walmart checkout line is out on bond.

According to the mother, an unknown woman, later identified as 49-year-old Rebecca Taylor, approached her shopping cart, which had her two kids inside, as they waited to purchase their items.

Taylor allegedly started making comments about the smallest of the two children before asking the mom if she could buy him for $250,000.

The mother refused, causing Taylor to grow louder and up the ante, offering $500,000 while threatening that she would take the infant.

The mother was able to get her children safely away from Taylor, then reported the incident to authorities.

