Woman previously arrested for prostitution wanted after ‘pantless’ man found lying dead near Bissonnet track, police say

HOUSTON – A woman is accused of killing a man found lying outside of his vehicle in a secluded parking lot near the infamous “Bissonnet track” earlier this month, Houston police said.

Ayriana Hamler, 25, was charged with the murder of 49-year-old Rotimi Olaleye on Jan. 8.

According to court documents, at around 11:55 p.m, officers observed a black Nissan Altima driven by Hamler parking near a Chevron gas station located in the 9700 block of Bissonnet Street near Country Creek Drive. The area is known for high levels of prostitution.

Hamler allegedly exited the vehicle and walked towards the west end of the lot.

Olaleye, who drove a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, parked in a dark alleyway near the gas station. He exited the driver’s side and entered the back left side of his vehicle, and Hamler got in on the right side, police said.

It was not known what happened between the two but, at some point, Olaleye exited his vehicle and fell to the ground.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found him unresponsive and pantless. He had been shot multiple times in the chest, according to documents.

Upon further investigation, police identified Hamler as the suspect in the case. Charges were filed, but she remains on the loose.

Hamler was last seen wearing a black sweater with white spots, black underpants, and black high boots.

Records show she was previously arrested and charged twice with prostitution in 2021.