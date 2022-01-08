Man found shot to death near car in area known for prostitution, police say

Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead outside of his car in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – A man was found dead outside of a car in an area of southwest Houston known for prostitution, police said Saturday morning.

Officers said they received a call of a person down in a secluded parking lot in the 9700 block of Bissonnet Street near Country Creek Street at around 12:15 a.m.

Police said the area is well-known for prostitution activity and they believe the man, possibly in his 40s, may have been involved.

When officers arrived, they say it appeared someone approached the man’s vehicle and shot him through the left rear window.

Police say the man was found pantless outside of his car with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

It was not immediately clear if anyone other than the suspect was with him during or moments before the shooting.

A description of the suspect was not available.