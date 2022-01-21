Houston-based Mushie and Co. recalls over 300K pacifiers due to choking hazard, report says

A Houston-based company has recalled two types of pacifiers after they presented a choking hazard to babies.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, over 300,000 “FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers” from Mushie and Co. in both Classic and Daisy designs were recalled.

The company said the pacifier’s base of the silicone nipple showed a fine slit that allowed the nipple to detach from the shield.

Eight incident reports were filed. However, no injuries have been reported, the CPSC said.

The pacifiers were sold at numerous retail stores such as TJ Maxx and Amazon between April 2021 and December 2021.

Customers who own these pacifiers should immediately stop using and contact Mushie and Co. for instructions on how to receive a full refund. They are also encouraged to throw away the pacifiers immediately.

To learn more about the recall alert and to contact the company for a refund, click here.