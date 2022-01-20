🔒 Crawfish season is upon us: These are prices per-pound we tracked down in the Houston area

I grew up in Southwest Louisiana, and finding crawfish (during crawfish season) was the easy part.

Finding crawfish at a decent price...that was the challenging part.

I remember it clear as day. My mom would pull out the phone book, look through the Yellow Pages, and call every restaurant that served crawfish.

She would ask each place what their crawfish price was for the day.

If the answer was anything higher than $4.99 a pound, we would just stay home and eat something else.

If a restaurant had crawfish for $3.99 a pound, there’s a good chance we’d be eating crawfish that day.

If it was $2.99 a pound, we left tire marks on the driveway to get to that yummy crawfish as quick as possible.

That was three or four decades ago, so you probably won’t find prices that low these days. If you do, RUN!

I have recently seen prices to be in the $6.99-$10.99 range.

Remember, it’s not the traditional crawfish season yet, so you will be paying more.

I did you a solid and made some crawfish calls...using Google, not the Yellow Pages.

Before you look at the prices, here are a few disclaimers:

-The prices will fluctuate from week to week (sometimes day to day). These were the prices as of Thursday (Jan. 20) afternoon.

-When you find a price you like, you should call ahead before driving to the restaurant. Sometimes they run out of crawfish later in the day. And sometimes they only offer crawfish every few days.

The Boot, 1206 W 20th Street $7.99/pound

LA Crawfish Shack, 5858 S. Gessner & 2020 S. Highway 6 $8.99/pound

BB’s Tex-Orleans (all Houston-area locations) $9.99/pound

Ragin’ Cajun, 4302 Richmond Ave. $8.99/pound

88 Boiling Crawfish & Seafood, 1910 Wilcrest Dr. $9.99/pound

Steamboat Bill’s, Pearland $6.99/pound

Crawfish Café (11209 Bellaire Blvd & 1026 N Shepherd Drive) $10.99/pound

Bayou Boys, Needville $7.95/pound

Where do you get the least-expensive crawfish in the Houston area? Let us know in the comments.