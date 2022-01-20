41º

LIVE

Local News

3 teens identified after apparent double murder-suicide at Crosby-area home

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Crosby, crime, HCSO
3 teens killed in possible double homicide, suicide at Crosby-area home, Sheriff Gonzalez says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities identified the three teens found dead inside a home in northeast Harris County Tuesday.

The victims are Kadience Cadena and Haley Burns, both age 17. Authorities said Haley’s 15-year-old brother, Hayden Burns, was the shooter. His cause of death was listed as a suicide.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference Tuesday that it appeared one of the teenagers killed himself after killing the other two.

Gonzalez said the firearm that appeared to have been involved in the apparent double murder-suicide was found at the scene.

MORE: 3 teens killed in possible double homicide, suicide at Crosby-area home, Sheriff Gonzalez says

Authorities have not released a potential motive for the shooting. KPRC 2 is watching for more developments in the investigation and will bring them to you as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

email

twitter