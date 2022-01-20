3 teens identified after apparent double murder-suicide at Crosby-area home

3 teens killed in possible double homicide, suicide at Crosby-area home, Sheriff Gonzalez says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities identified the three teens found dead inside a home in northeast Harris County Tuesday.

The victims are Kadience Cadena and Haley Burns, both age 17. Authorities said Haley’s 15-year-old brother, Hayden Burns, was the shooter. His cause of death was listed as a suicide.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference Tuesday that it appeared one of the teenagers killed himself after killing the other two.

Gonzalez said the firearm that appeared to have been involved in the apparent double murder-suicide was found at the scene.

Authorities have not released a potential motive for the shooting. KPRC 2 is watching for more developments in the investigation and will bring them to you as more information is released.