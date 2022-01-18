72º

3 teens found dead with ‘signs of trauma’ inside Crosby-area residence, authorities say

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Sky 2 is over a home in the Crosby area where three teenagers were found dead, according to local authorities.

HOUSTON – Three teenagers have been found dead in the Crosby area, officials said Tuesday afternoon.

Harris County Precinct 3 and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are at a scene at the 4500 block of Wolcek Road where the teens were found with “signs of trauma,” according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.

