ADORABLE PHOTOS: Meet the Houston pups competing in the 2022 Puppy Bowl

HOUSTON – Four Houston rescue dogs are heading to the Puppy Bowl.

The Puppy Bowl, as described by Discovery which airs the event,” celebrates adoptable pups in all their cuteness and showcases the incredible shelters and rescues, as well as their staffers, who dedicate their lives to helping animals find their fur-ever loving homes.”

This year, the network announced 67 shelters and rescues from 33 states bring more than 100 incredible adoptable puppy players out to sport their Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Go here for more information about the Puppy Bowl. The Puppy Bowl will be held on Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. CT on Discovery+ and Animal Planet.

Houston-based rescue group Shaggy Dog Rescue is proud to be represented by Ellington, Dewberry and Raspberry in this year’s competition.

The fourth Houston-area dog heading to the Puppy Bowl is Kirby, the Houston Texans’ service pup-in-training, competing on Team Fluff.

According to a Facebook post by Shaggy Dog Rescue, Ellington is on the starting lineup of Team Ruff while Raspberry competes on Team Fluff.

Raspberry’s sister Dewberry is on Team Ruff with Ellington; however, she didn’t meet the size requirements to play so she tried out to be a cheerleader, according to Shaggy Dog Rescue’s post.

Here’s what to know about the four Houston pups heading to the Puppy Bowl:

Ellington

Siberian husky/chow chow rescued from BARC, adopted by an owner in New Jersey.

Shaggy Dog Rescue pup Ellington portrait for 2022 Puppy Bowl. (Dogist)

Dewberry

Chihuahua/Poodle found as part of a litter in a park by a good Samaritan and adopted by a family from in Connecticut.

Shaggy Dog Rescue pup Dewberry portrait for 2022 Puppy Bowl. (Dogist)

Kirby

Labrador Retriever who is now the Houston Texans’ service pup-in-training in partnership with America’s Vet Dogs.

Houston Texans' service pup in training Kirby portrait for 2022 Puppy Bowl. (Dogist)

Raspberry

Poodle/Chihuahua found as part of a litter in a park by a good Samaritan and adopted by a volunteer after filming.