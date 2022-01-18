Man, woman killed in related incidents near east Houston, authorities say

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating the scene of a deadly shooting of a man and the scene where a woman was found dead in east Houston that they believe are related.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said they were called to a school parking lot in the 1400 block of Peppertree for reports of a shooting around 11:20 p.m. Monday.

Once at the scene, investigators said they found a man dead in his pickup truck. According to authorities, they believe three suspects walked up and started shooting at the truck. Officers said the suspects then dragged a woman out of the vehicle.

A short time later, authorities said a group of friends called Harris County Sheriff’s Office about a text message they received telling them their friend had been shot on Penn City Road.

Deputies said they found a young woman with a single gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Penn City Road around 11:40 p.m., which is about five miles away from the shooting on Peppertree.

“So far, what we’ve been told is that several friends of this young woman received an anonymous text message giving the location of this woman and that she had been shot,” Sgt. Wolfford with the HCSO Homicide Division said. “Friends came to the location and found her not breathing.”

Investigators said they believe the two incidents are related. Authorities will provide more updates as they become available.