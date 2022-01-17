WATCH LIVE: River Oaks doctor suspended from Houston Methodist over views on COVID-19 vaccines files lawsuit, attorney says

HOUSTON – A Houston Methodist doctor who was thrust into the spotlight in November after her privileges were suspended because of her views on vaccines and early treatment for COVID-19 is filing a lawsuit against the hospital system.

Doctor Mary Bowden is an ear, nose and throat specialist. She runs her own private practice, BreatheMD, but had recently joined the staff at Houston Methodist. The doctor, who claims she has treated more than 2,000 patients with COVID-19, said she had a great relationship with Methodist until they disagreed with some of her social media posts regarding vaccine mandates and treatments.

“The issues with vaccines and ivermectin really go against patient autonomy and their right to choose their treatment,” Dr. Bowden said.

In a previous interview, she told KPRC she feels some people are even being discriminated against because they have not been vaccinated.

Dr. Bowden announced that she is not backing down, holding a press conference Monday detailing her reasons for filing the lawsuit.

“I am not intimidated by the bullying,” said Dr. Bowden. “I am just trying to save the lives of my patients.”

Bowden will be joined by her attorney, Steve Mitby.

