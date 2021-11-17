Houston Methodist doctor resigns following suspension over controversial COVID-19 tweets

HOUSTON – The local doctor who was suspended by Houston Methodist after they said she was spreading dangerous misinformation about COVID-19 treatments has resigned Tuesday.

Doctor Mary Bowden is an ear, nose and throat specialist. She runs her own private practice BreatheMD, but just recently joined the staff at Houston Methodist.

Bowden’s resignation comes days after Houston Methodist suspended the doctor’s hospital privileges and accused her of “using her social media accounts to express her personal and political opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine and treatments.”

Bowden claims she has treated more than 2,000 patients with COVID-19 and has been outspoken on social media recently about vaccine mandates and treatments.

Bowden released the following statement in response to the comments from Houston Methodist Hospital:

“I do not want to be part of an institution that treats its doctors the way they do,” said Bowden. “They have tried to paint me as dangerous simply because my views may be different than theirs about the efficacy of vaccines and possible treatment decisions. That is what is dangerous. I want the best for my patients. I do not believe the vaccine is a one size fits all solution, nor do I believe unvaccinated Houstonians should be treated by medical doctors as second-class citizens, but to the government and Methodist Hospital it’s one size fits all no matter what. If you voice any concerns then you are attacked, you are bullied. If you don’t follow government orders, you are the one they now call dangerous. That’s China. That’s not America. I don’t feel like we are in America when we start attacking doctors who are simply trying to look out for what they believe is in the best interest of their patients. We are treating unvaccinated people like they don’t deserve our help. Every day we are still learning about COVID and these vaccines. I will not be silenced for giving my advice. I took an oath.”

Bowden will hold a news conference to discuss COVID-19 treatment and her resignation on Wednesday at 11 a.m.