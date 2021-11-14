Houston Methodist suspends privileges of doctor following controversial tweets about COVID-19 treatments

Houston Methodist has suspended the privileges of a local doctor the hospital said was spreading dangerous misinformation about COVID-19 treatments.

Doctor Mary Bowden is an ear, nose and throat specialist.

She runs her own private practice BreatheMD but just recently joined the staff at Houston Methodist.

“I had a great relationship with Methodist. I’ve actually been working and collaborating with them,” said Dr. Bowden.

Dr. Bowden claims she has treated more than 2,000 patients with COVID-19 and has been outspoken on social media recently about vaccine mandates and treatments.

“The issues with Vaccines and ivermectin really go against patient autonomy and their right to choose their treatment,” Dr. Bowden said.

Dr. Bowden told KPRC she feels some people are even being discriminated against because they have not been vaccinated.

“That led me to send out an email that I was going to prioritize seeing the unvaccinated,” Bowden said.

Bowden added said she would never turn away a patient but on Friday Houston Methodist announced they would be suspending her hospital privileges.

In a series of tweets the hospital said:

“Dr. Mary Bowden, who recently joined the medical staff at Houston Methodist Hospital, is using her social media accounts to express her personal and political opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine and treatments.

These opinions, which are harmful to the community, do not reflect reliable medical evidence or the values of Houston Methodist, where we have treated more than 25,000 COVID-19 inpatients, and where all our employees and physicians are vaccinated to protect our patients.

Despite what she has posted, Houston Methodist does not and will never deny care to a patient based on vaccination status.

Dr. Bowden, who has never admitted a patient at Houston Methodist Hospital, is spreading dangerous misinformation which is not based in science.

Furthermore, Dr. Bowden has told Houston Methodist that she is vaccinated, as required of all physicians who practice at Houston Methodist.”

Bowden’s attorney Steve Mitby released this statement on the decision:

“Dr. Mary Bowden is a Stanford-trained physician who owns a successful medical practice in Houston and has provided top quality care to thousands of Houstonians. Dr. Bowden has treated more than 2,000 patients with COVID-19, many with co-morbidities, and has yet to have one of her patients end up in the hospital. Her early treatment methods work and are saving lives. If America had more doctors like Dr. Bowden, COVID outcomes would be much better.

Dr. Bowden is not anti-vaccine. Like most Americans, Dr. Bowden believes that people should have a choice and believes that all people, regardless of vaccine status, should have access to the same high quality health care without discrimination.

Dr. Bowden has the utmost respect for Houston Methodist and is proud of the work she has done along with her colleagues at Houston Methodist.”