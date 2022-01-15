Cy-Fair ISD trustee ‘no longer employed’ with IT company after comments made regarding Black teachers

The Cy-Fair ISD trustee who has been under recent criticism for race-related comments he made regarding Black teachers in the district has been released from the technology company where he worked, his former employer announced.

Earlier this week, Scott Henry provided remarks about Black educators in the district compared to state averages. During that discussion, Henry also spoke on the number of drop-out rates in the district, and how Cy-Fair ISD measured up to the Houston Independent School District, which caused many to believe he was relating the district’s downfalls to Black teachers. He made the comments at a board meeting, which was published on Youtube.

“Do you know what the statewide average for Black teachers is? Ten percent. I looked it up. Houston ISD, which y’all used as a shining example, you know what their average number of percentages for Black teachers is? Thirty-six percent. I looked that up. You know what their drop-out rate is? Four percent. I don’t want to be four percent. I don’t want to be HISD. I want to be a shining example, I want to be the district standard. I want to be the premium place where people go to be,” Henry said. “And quite frankly, we have a limited budget, with limited resources and we have a great place, and let’s don’t mess it up for everyone else.”

Within the over 2,500 shares, and more than 500 comments, one message caught the attention of Henry’s former employer.

A commenter tagged the IT company Splunk to the video, saying in part, “this isn’t a good look.” Henry was employed as a sales manager for that company, according to LinkedIn.

The company responded, releasing a message on Twitter.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion are core to Splunk’s values and mission. We are deeply committed to DEI and take these concerns seriously. Due to the privacy of any individuals involved, we do not discuss specific employee matters,” Splunk posted.

They later updated Henry’s employment had ended.

“We viewed the employee’s conduct as inconsistent with who we are as Splunkers and the individual is no longer employed by our company,” the update read.

As of Saturday, Henry remains on the Cy-Fair ISD board, despite multiple demands for his resignation.

Just before a district board meeting Thursday night, leaders from the NAACP Houston and FIEL Houston showed up to speak against Henry’s comments.

During the meeting, Henry spoke out against claims that he made racist remarks during the previous session.

Henry also said he, his wife, and his family have received threats since the meeting.