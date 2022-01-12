‘No place for ignorance’: Calls for removal of Cy-Fair ISD board member after comments made about Black teachers

A newly-elected Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District school board member has come under heavy scrutiny for making comments many felt were racist in nature.

On Monday, the board was reviewing a recently-released report commissioned by the district to evaluate equity and diversity among teachers and administrators. During that discussion, Scott Henry made a comment about the district’s percentage of Black teachers and the statewide average, leaving many to feel as if he was blaming Black teachers for low performance or drop-out rates among students.

“Do you know what the statewide average for Black teachers is? Ten percent. I looked it up. Houston ISD, which y’all used as a shining example, you know what their average number of percentages for Black teachers is? Thirty-six percent. I looked that up. You know what their drop-out rate is? Four percent. I don’t want to be four percent. I don’t want to be HISD. I want to be a shining example, I want to be the district standard. I want to be the premium place where people go to be,” Henry said. “And quite frankly, we have a limited budget, with limited resources and we have a great place, and let’s don’t mess it up for everyone else.”

[Click here to watch full video of board meeting. Henry’s remarks began around the 1:10:00 mark.]

His words sparked outrage from the community and elected officials.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a released statement that Henry should resign.

“As a product of Cy-Fair ISD, I’m appalled by Board Member Scott Henry’s insinuation that more Black teachers lead to more dropouts,” Hidalgo said. “Divisiveness and racism are what’s hurting our students. Not diversity. Resign.”

NAACP Houston Branch President Dr. James Dixon is calling for immediate action.

“The Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School Board must vote to condemn his views. Voters and parents should unite to call for his resignation,” Dixon said.

Henry released a statement Wednesday saying, in part, that his words were being twisted and that he was actually defending the district.

“This political organization claimed that one metric - the percent of Black teachers in our schools - determined the quality of educations our students receive. I was simply refuting that by pointing out the fact that there is no one metric that determines education quality - there are a number of important metrics that should also be taken into account. Diversity is just one of those metrics, it’s not the only metric, he said. “Any suggestion that I said more Black teachers leads to worse student outcomes is a flat out lie and those spreading that lie should be ashamed of themselves. I am proud that our school district has placed an emphasis on hiring diverse teachers and that we exceed in doing so.”

Nikki Cowart, president of the Cy-Fair American Federation of Teachers, isn’t buying his explanation.

Cowart released the following statement:

“Scott Henry’s statements at Monday’s School Board meeting are ignorant and appalling, and he should resign immediately. Henry falsely equated lower student performance with Black teachers—something unfounded and vile, but not unexpected since he ran his campaign for trustee on the notion that we shouldn’t ever be talking about racism in schools. And yet, he’s happy to exemplify racist opinions from the dais of a school board meeting.

“Scott Henry took his bumbling presentation even further with the detestable idea that Cy-Fair schools shouldn’t be like Houston ISD with a more reflective percentage of Black teachers, because he wants Cy-Fair to be the “premium place where people go.” Henry gave us another example proving individual school board member actions shouldn’t be how we judge the work of a district’s staff and students. We are also calling on other school board members to stand up against Scott Henry, not to let his bigoted comments go unchallenged.

“It’s time for Scott Henry to go—to prevent another embarrassing and hurtful display of ignorance, racism, and incompetence. It’s time for him to resign, because he clearly can’t help inspire a diverse population of our kids in Cy-Fair schools after his pathetic rant against providing opportunities for all students.”

Mayor Sylvester Turner also released the following statement calling for Henry to resign:

“I was deeply saddened and offended to hear the comments made by @CyFairISD School District Board Member Scott Henry. His comments are unacceptable, and I recommend that he resign immediately. Suggesting that having more Black teachers in a school district can create an increase in the dropout rate or a decline in classroom achievement is despicable. The rich diversity that resides in our city and region unites us more than ever. We should not tolerate those who seek to divide, but rather work with everyone to ensure equal opportunities of educational access for all.”

The next board meeting is Thursday night.