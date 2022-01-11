Parents, students send words of encouragement to Cy-Fair ISD teacher accused of putting son in trunk at COVID testing site

Some of the teachers students and parents are still supporting the woman after officials said her teenage son was found in her car trunk at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.

HOUSTON – Some Cypress Falls High School students and parents are showing their support for Sarah Beam, the teacher charged with endangering a child.

The incident happened on Jan. 3 when police say while at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Pridgeon Stadium, Beam’s 13-year-old son was found in the trunk of her vehicle.

“That’s just crazy,” one neighbor said.

Court documents show Beam told investigators her son tested positive for COVID-19. She said she was taking him to the site for another test and put him in the trunk so she wouldn’t be exposed.

That’s when a witness called the police.

Beam’s neighbor said hearing she’s a teacher makes it more unsettling.

“That makes it even worse because she’s supposed to be looking out for other people’s children, and if she would do that to her own child, what would she do to some else’s child?” The neighbor asked.

Other teachers and parents have different opinions about the incident and are showing their support for the Cypress Falls teacher.

Signs on her home read:

“A teacher with a heart of gold.”

“Never judge a book by its cover.”

“Mrs. Beam is a caring person, always caring about their students.”

Beam was taken into custody on Saturday around 3:00 p.m. and posted a $1,500 bond two hours later.

“I think she needs to be held accountable if she put a kid in a trunk. I have a problem with that,” Doug Becker, Beam’s neighbor said.

KPRC 2 knocked on Beam’s front door to get her side of events, and a man told us to get off the property.

Beam is expected to be arraigned in court on Thursday.