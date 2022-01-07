Mom charged after 14-year-old found in car trunk at Cy-Fair ISD drive-thru COVID testing site, DA’s office confirms

HOUSTON – A Cypress Falls High School teacher has been charged after authorities said a child was found in the trunk of a car at a Cy-Fair ISD drive-thru COVID testing site, Harris County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Sarah Beam has since been charged with endangering a child. Cy-Fair ISD Police Department said a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

According to reports, Beam pulled into the drive-thru COVID testing site located at 11355 Falcon Road in northwest Harris County and that’s when an officer heard something in the trunk. When Beam opened the trunk, officials said the 14-year-old was found.

Officials said the mom explained that the child tested positive for COVID and had to be quarantined.

According to Cy-Fair ISD, Beam most recently worked as a teacher at Cypress Falls High School and has been employed by the district since 2011. She is now on administrative leave.

Cy-Fair ISD released the following statement regarding the incident:

“CFPD was alerted that a child was in the trunk of a car at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site earlier this week. Law enforcement conducted a full investigation, resulting in a warrant for arrest. Thankfully, the child was not harmed.”