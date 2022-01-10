Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to raise COVID-19 threat level to red

Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo, Attorney Christian Menefee respond to ruling on mask mandates

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced on Monday that she plans to raise the county’s COVID-19 threat level to Red, the highest level.

Level 1 indicates a severe and uncontrolled threat to COVID-19 and urges residents to stay home except for essential needs such as going to the grocery store to buy food or medicine, according to Harris County Public Health.

The county had raised the threat level from Yellow to Orange on Dec. 20.

Hidalgo says she will also announce efforts to provide Harris County school districts with rapid COVID-19 antigen tests.

Hidalgo is set to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. regarding the threat level change. KPRC 2 will stream the news conference live.