Harris County raises threat level from yellow to orange due to ‘explosive growth’ of omicron variant

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Monday that she will raise the COVID-19 threat level from yellow to orange due to a rise in cases in the area.

Hidalgo cites an “explosive growth” of the omicron variant throughout Harris County.

“Unfortunately, the omicron variant has arrived in Harris County in full force,” said Judge Hidalgo. “These trends are understandably frustrating - especially as we close out the year with friends and family. But we can still blunt the force of this latest wave if we take action. As we approach Christmas and New Years, consider giving yourself and your family the gift of health by getting your booster, getting tested before any gatherings of people outside of your household, and wearing a mask. It could very well save your life or that of a loved one.”

Threat level orange indicates a significant and “uncontrolled level” of COVID-19 in Harris County, meaning that there is ongoing transmission of the virus, according to the county’s COVID-19 data hub.

At this level, county officials urge unvaccinated residents to minimize contact with others, avoid any medium or large gatherings, and visit only permissible businesses that follow public health guidance.

For more information on Harris County’s COVID-19 threat level indicators, guidance, and related information visit ReadyHarris.org.