See list of COVID-19 testing locations, including new mega testing site in Houston-area

HOUSTON – It’s been a true hustle running around the city trying to find COVID tests as at-home testing kits fly off pharmacy shelves and lines wrap around the corner at in-person testing locations.

In the “spirit of sharing” our knowledge, here are a list of resources in hopes of making your quest easier, and we welcome you to provide feedback on your experiences from this week.

What WE know

In-person testing

Getting tested at Houston Health Department-affiliated sites is FREE, and does not require proof of residency, citizenship or insurance. Some testing partners bill insurance. Contact your provider to make sure the testing partner is in network.

There are 30 Houston Health Department-affiliated free COVID-19 testing sites on the schedule for Tuesday.

Click here to find nearby sites.

Click here to view a Google Map of HHD-affiliated testing sites.

At-home testing kits

At-home testing kits are in short supply. The company Abbott, which makes the BinaxNOW test kits, said employees have been working around the clock to get more test kits out to stores. The company is planning to make 70 million rapid tests in January.

Until then, keep searching online for BinaxNow and other available tests.

Click here to find what stores have BinaxNow at-home tests in stock. Search is conducted by zip codes.

Also, CVS can assist finding available in-person or at-home tests at their stores. You can either search online or dial 1-800-679-9691 to speak to a live operator who can help with valuable information.

What do YOU know?

Where did you find long lines?

Where were the lines shorter?

Do you know any store that still has at-home kits or open appointments?

Of course, this information changes by the minute and the hour, but whatever tips you have, spread the news! DROP YOUR FEEDBACK IN THE COMMENTS SECTION BELOW.

Testing locations at a glance

Houston Health Department

Houston Health Department testing sites do not require appointments but appointments are available via the website or 832-393-4220.

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

6719 W. Montgomery Rd, 77091

Drive-thru or walk up

Mon,. Wed., Fri., Sat.: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tues., Thur.: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hiram Clark Multi-Service Center

3810 Fuqua St, 77045

Drive-thru or walk up

Mon,. Wed., Fri., Sat.: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tues., Thur.: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center

7037 Capitol St., 77011

Drive-thru or walk up

Mon,. Wed., Fri., Sat.: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tues., Thur.: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Southwest Multi-Service Center

6400 High Star Dr.

Drive-thru

Mon., Wed., Fri., Sat.: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tues., Thur.: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

*Hours of operation are based on each site’s daily capacity and may end sooner than scheduled.

United Memorial Medical Center

United Memorial Medical Center testing sites use nasal swabs administered by healthcare professionals and do not require appointments.

Houston Community College - Southeast Campus

6815 Rustic, St., 77087

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

PlazAmericas

7500 Bellaire Blvd., 77036

Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (Closed Jan. 1)

United Memorial Medical Center - Tidwell

510 W Tidwell Rd., 77091

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

United Memorial Medial Center - North

16750 Red Oak Dr., 77090

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Click here for additional UMMC sites.

*Hours of operation are based on each site’s daily capacity and may end sooner than scheduled.

Curative

The Houston Health Department and Curative are expanding access to free Covid-19 testing with the opening of a new drive-through mega site this week. The site is located at Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangum Rd., and opens December 29, 2021 at 9 a.m. It will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an initial capacity of approximately 1,000 daily tests. Appointments are required at Curative.com or 1-888-702-9042. The site will be closed December 31 and January 1.

Curative walk-up testing kiosks, open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (unless otherwise noted below), use shallow nasal swabs. Appointments are preferred, but not required.

Curative sites are closed Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

Beltway South

11601 S. Sam Houston Pkwy, 77089

El Ahorro @ Capitol St.

6910 Capitol St., 77011

El Ahorro @ Irvington Blvd.

8615 Irvington Blvd., 77022

El Ahorro @ Telephone

4725 Telephone Road, 77087

Fe Y Justicia Worker Center

1209 James St., 77009

First Transit

5555 Deauville Plaza Dr., 77092

Hearthstone Corners Shopping Center (Closed Dec. 28)

6016 Highway 6 North, 77084

Hermann Park (Miller Outdoor Theatre)

6000 Hermann Park Dr., 77030

Jones Square

10955 FM 1960 West, 77070

Maplewood

5645 Beechnut, 77096

Memorial Drive-Presbyterian Church

11612 Memorial Drive, 77024

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

METRO Fallbrook (Closed week of Dec. 27)

111 Fallbrook Dr., 77038

METRO Fannin South

1604 W. Belfort Blvd., 77054

METRO Hiram Clark (Closed week of Dec. 27)

4175 Uptown Dr., 77045

METRO Kashmere

5700 Eastex Fwy., 77026

METRO Polk (Closed week of Dec. 27)

5700 Polk St., 77023

METRO West

11555 Westpark Dr., 77082

Northshore Shopping Center

1238 Uvalde Rd., 77015

Orange Grove Parking Lot (Closed week of Dec. 27)

10225 Almeda Genoa Rd., 77075

Sellers Bros. @ Little York

1523 Little York Rd. 77093

Sellers Bros. @ Federal Rd.

1050 Federal Rd., 77015

Sellers Bros. @ N. Cesar Chavez

601 N. Cesar Chavez, 77011

Sellers Bros. @ Pecan

8011 Elvera St. 77012

Tanglewilde Center

9529 Westheimer, 77063

Telephone Road Center (Closed Dec. 28)

3337 Telephone Rd., 77023

University of Houston - Clear Lake

2700 Bay Area Blvd., 77058

University of Houston-Downtown

201 Girard St., 77002

University of St. Thomas

1300 Richmond Ave.

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Vida City Church (Closed week of Dec. 27)

1300 W. Mount Houston Rd., 77038

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

*Hours of operation are based on each site’s daily capacity and may end sooner than scheduled.

Again, sharing is caring. If you have a tip or resource you’d like to share with readers, drop the information in the comments section below.