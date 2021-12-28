See list of COVID-19 testing locations, including new mega testing site in Houston-area

HOUSTON – It’s been a true hustle running around the city trying to find COVID tests as at-home testing kits fly off pharmacy shelves and lines wrap around the corner at in-person testing locations.
In the “spirit of sharing” our knowledge, here are a list of resources in hopes of making your quest easier, and we welcome you to provide feedback on your experiences from this week.
What WE know
In-person testing
Getting tested at Houston Health Department-affiliated sites is FREE, and does not require proof of residency, citizenship or insurance. Some testing partners bill insurance. Contact your provider to make sure the testing partner is in network.
There are 30 Houston Health Department-affiliated free COVID-19 testing sites on the schedule for Tuesday.
Click here to find nearby sites.
Click here to view a Google Map of HHD-affiliated testing sites.
At-home testing kits
At-home testing kits are in short supply. The company Abbott, which makes the BinaxNOW test kits, said employees have been working around the clock to get more test kits out to stores. The company is planning to make 70 million rapid tests in January.
Until then, keep searching online for BinaxNow and other available tests.
Click here to find what stores have BinaxNow at-home tests in stock. Search is conducted by zip codes.
Also, CVS can assist finding available in-person or at-home tests at their stores. You can either search online or dial 1-800-679-9691 to speak to a live operator who can help with valuable information.
What do YOU know?
Where did you find long lines?
Where were the lines shorter?
Do you know any store that still has at-home kits or open appointments?
Of course, this information changes by the minute and the hour, but whatever tips you have, spread the news! DROP YOUR FEEDBACK IN THE COMMENTS SECTION BELOW.
Testing locations at a glance
Houston Health Department
Houston Health Department testing sites do not require appointments but appointments are available via the website or 832-393-4220.
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
6719 W. Montgomery Rd, 77091
Drive-thru or walk up
Mon,. Wed., Fri., Sat.: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tues., Thur.: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Hiram Clark Multi-Service Center
3810 Fuqua St, 77045
Drive-thru or walk up
Mon,. Wed., Fri., Sat.: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tues., Thur.: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Magnolia Multi-Service Center
7037 Capitol St., 77011
Drive-thru or walk up
Mon,. Wed., Fri., Sat.: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tues., Thur.: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Southwest Multi-Service Center
6400 High Star Dr.
Drive-thru
Mon., Wed., Fri., Sat.: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tues., Thur.: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
*Hours of operation are based on each site’s daily capacity and may end sooner than scheduled.
United Memorial Medical Center
United Memorial Medical Center testing sites use nasal swabs administered by healthcare professionals and do not require appointments.
Houston Community College - Southeast Campus
6815 Rustic, St., 77087
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
PlazAmericas
7500 Bellaire Blvd., 77036
Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (Closed Jan. 1)
United Memorial Medical Center - Tidwell
510 W Tidwell Rd., 77091
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
United Memorial Medial Center - North
16750 Red Oak Dr., 77090
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Click here for additional UMMC sites.
*Hours of operation are based on each site’s daily capacity and may end sooner than scheduled.
Curative
The Houston Health Department and Curative are expanding access to free Covid-19 testing with the opening of a new drive-through mega site this week. The site is located at Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangum Rd., and opens December 29, 2021 at 9 a.m. It will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an initial capacity of approximately 1,000 daily tests. Appointments are required at Curative.com or 1-888-702-9042. The site will be closed December 31 and January 1.
Curative walk-up testing kiosks, open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (unless otherwise noted below), use shallow nasal swabs. Appointments are preferred, but not required.
Curative sites are closed Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
Beltway South
11601 S. Sam Houston Pkwy, 77089
El Ahorro @ Capitol St.
6910 Capitol St., 77011
El Ahorro @ Irvington Blvd.
8615 Irvington Blvd., 77022
El Ahorro @ Telephone
4725 Telephone Road, 77087
Fe Y Justicia Worker Center
1209 James St., 77009
First Transit
5555 Deauville Plaza Dr., 77092
Hearthstone Corners Shopping Center (Closed Dec. 28)
6016 Highway 6 North, 77084
Hermann Park (Miller Outdoor Theatre)
6000 Hermann Park Dr., 77030
Jones Square
10955 FM 1960 West, 77070
Maplewood
5645 Beechnut, 77096
Memorial Drive-Presbyterian Church
11612 Memorial Drive, 77024
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
METRO Fallbrook (Closed week of Dec. 27)
111 Fallbrook Dr., 77038
METRO Fannin South
1604 W. Belfort Blvd., 77054
METRO Hiram Clark (Closed week of Dec. 27)
4175 Uptown Dr., 77045
METRO Kashmere
5700 Eastex Fwy., 77026
METRO Polk (Closed week of Dec. 27)
5700 Polk St., 77023
METRO West
11555 Westpark Dr., 77082
Northshore Shopping Center
1238 Uvalde Rd., 77015
Orange Grove Parking Lot (Closed week of Dec. 27)
10225 Almeda Genoa Rd., 77075
Sellers Bros. @ Little York
1523 Little York Rd. 77093
Sellers Bros. @ Federal Rd.
1050 Federal Rd., 77015
Sellers Bros. @ N. Cesar Chavez
601 N. Cesar Chavez, 77011
Sellers Bros. @ Pecan
8011 Elvera St. 77012
Tanglewilde Center
9529 Westheimer, 77063
Telephone Road Center (Closed Dec. 28)
3337 Telephone Rd., 77023
University of Houston - Clear Lake
2700 Bay Area Blvd., 77058
University of Houston-Downtown
201 Girard St., 77002
University of St. Thomas
1300 Richmond Ave.
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Vida City Church (Closed week of Dec. 27)
1300 W. Mount Houston Rd., 77038
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
*Hours of operation are based on each site’s daily capacity and may end sooner than scheduled.
Again, sharing is caring. If you have a tip or resource you’d like to share with readers, drop the information in the comments section below.