Houston-area COVID-19 test sites close early due to rain, health dept. says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

A healthcare worker gathers information from a patient at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Three Houston-area COVID-19 testing sites have closed early due to inclement weather, officials with Houston Health Department said on Saturday.

The following test sites will be closed Saturday, Jan. 8:

  • Delmar Stadium | 2020 Mangum Road, Houston - Closed Saturday
  • Kingwood Community Center | 4102 Rustic Woods Dr., Kingwood - Closed Saturday
  • Minute Maid Park Lot C | 501 Crawford St., Houston - Closed Saturday

Those with appointments scheduled for the day will be notified and accommodated.

