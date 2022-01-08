Houston-area COVID-19 test sites close early due to rain, health dept. says

HOUSTON – Three Houston-area COVID-19 testing sites have closed early due to inclement weather, officials with Houston Health Department said on Saturday.
The following test sites will be closed Saturday, Jan. 8:
- Delmar Stadium | 2020 Mangum Road, Houston - Closed Saturday
- Kingwood Community Center | 4102 Rustic Woods Dr., Kingwood - Closed Saturday
- Minute Maid Park Lot C | 501 Crawford St., Houston - Closed Saturday
Those with appointments scheduled for the day will be notified and accommodated.