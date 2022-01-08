Family of murdered 24-year-old mother say arrest of suspect doesn’t erase their pain

Italia McGregor’s family and loved ones are still trying to process her senseless murder one week later as they make plans to honor her life in the next few days.

“The family is totally devastated,” said Italia’s aunt Kimberly McGregor. “What a loss. A senseless loss.”

Kimberly McGregor says what she’ll miss the most is her niece’s loving personality.

“She’s really tiny,” she said. “[With] a big spirit, a big heart. Just a great young lady.”

Italia, 24, was leaving a nightclub in southwest Houston in the early hours of the morning on New Year’s Day.

She was with two others, including the father of her newborn when the group got into an argument with two men. It escalated to a fistfight when the two men pulled out guns and started shooting.

The two people with Italia were wounded but survived. Italia was hit by gunfire and died at the scene.

One of the accused shooters, 28-year-old Gregory Allen, made his first court appearance Friday after being arrested. The second suspect, captured in surveillance photos, has not been arrested.

Italia’s aunt says their arrests won’t erase her family’s pain but the killers’ actions also won’t negate the impact her niece had on all who knew her.

“I just want to thank God for bringing her here and having me to share a part of her life, to be her aunt,” said Kimberly McGregor.

The family plans to lay Italia McGregor to rest in Brenham on Saturday, Jan. 15.