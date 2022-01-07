46º

Local News

Man arrested in connection with New Year’s shooting that left woman dead, 2 wounded outside SW Houston hookah bar, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston, Crime, Houston Police
Gregory Allen, 28, is charged with Murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged after Houston police said he fatally shot a 24-year-old woman and wounded two men outside a hookah bar in southwest Houston.

Gregory Allen, 28, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was taken into custody on Thursday.

RELATED: Gunmen sought after woman killed, 2 men wounded in shooting outside SW Houston hookah lounge

On Jan. 1, police were called to a hookah bar located in the 11700 block of South Wilcrest Drive around 2 a.m. Investigators said Italia McGregor, 24, and two men were exiting the bar when they encountered Allen and another suspect at the parking lot. A fistfight ensued and arguments escalated between them, and at some point, both men fired gunshots at the trio, killing McGregor and wounding the two men.

Both Allen and the second suspect fled in a white Dodge Charger, police said.

Allen is set to appear in court on Jan. 10.

Police said the second suspect, described as a 26-to-29-year-old male, is still on the run. Surveillance images released by police show him wearing a black hoodie, black headband, white shoes, and black pants.

Houston police are seeking a second suspect involved in the New Year's Murder of Italia McGregor, 24. (Houston Police Department)

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

UH-Downtown grad, coffee addict, cat mom of 2, owner of too many fish tanks

email