Golden girl of your own? Houston Humane Society has a new adorable pup you can adopt and she’s named Betty White

HOUSTON – If you’re looking to adopt a pet, there’s a new pup available named Betty White at the Houston Humane Society.

The kind folks at Houston Humane Society tell KPRC 2 that they are readying Betty White for adoption and that she’ll have a makeover in the near future. KPRC 2 will stay on the trail of this and pass along any pictures and/or videos from this makeover.

Of course, this comes off the heels of the passing of Hollywood icon and American darling Betty White on New Year’s Eve. As she was widely known to be an animal advocate, Houston Humane Society has started a Betty White Memorial Fund to help animals in need.

If you’re interested in potentially adopting Betty White or any pet at Houston Humane Society, you can find out more information here.