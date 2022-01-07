51º

LIVE

Local News

Golden girl of your own? Houston Humane Society has a new adorable pup you can adopt and she’s named Betty White

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: cute dogs, Betty White, Houston Humane Society, pets
Houston Humane Society's pic of Betty White the adorable adoptable pup (Houston Humane Society)

HOUSTON – If you’re looking to adopt a pet, there’s a new pup available named Betty White at the Houston Humane Society.

The kind folks at Houston Humane Society tell KPRC 2 that they are readying Betty White for adoption and that she’ll have a makeover in the near future. KPRC 2 will stay on the trail of this and pass along any pictures and/or videos from this makeover.

Of course, this comes off the heels of the passing of Hollywood icon and American darling Betty White on New Year’s Eve. As she was widely known to be an animal advocate, Houston Humane Society has started a Betty White Memorial Fund to help animals in need.

If you’re interested in potentially adopting Betty White or any pet at Houston Humane Society, you can find out more information here.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

email