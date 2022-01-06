This is what the Houston Marathon is saying about COVID-19, masks and more

HOUSTON – The 50th annual Chevron Houston Marathon is still on for Jan. 14 - 16 despite growing concerns due to the omicron variant.

A spokesperson for the Houston Marathon Committee told KPRC 2 that the event is still planned to be held in-person, and the health and well-being of its runners, volunteers, spectators and partners are of top priority.

“We are continuing to monitor and work closely with both our medical director and city stakeholders who are advising us on the best policies and procedures for the upcoming event. At this time, we do not foresee cancelation of the event and will certainly keep each of our partners apprised as the event draws near,” said Muffy King, Houston Marathon Committee’s director of marketing, media and brand.

In an email to marathon participants, race officials reassured that they have worked closely with city health and safety officials and will be adhering to Houston’s local guidelines regarding all COVID-19 protocols throughout the race weekend.

Ad

According to the email, one measure being taken is providing additional space to allow for comfortable social distancing as well as offering scheduled Packet Pick-Up Time for registrants, which will help avoid crowding.

In regard to masks, race officials said it is strongly encouraged that participants wear a face-covering while participating in any Houston Marathon indoor activities, as well as in situations where appropriate social distance cannot be maintained.