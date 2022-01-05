Katy ISD reports the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases among all area school districts

KATY, Texas – School is back in session and COVID-19 is having major impacts on school districts in our area. Katy ISD reportedly has the largest number of staff COVID cases.

According to the dashboard, Katy ISD had almost 600 cases on Tuesday. The number almost doubled to 1,195 on Wednesday, but the district says the dashboard grew overnight because staff and students began to self-report that they were positive during the winter break.

The active cases on the dashboard are not reflective of absences. Active cases remain active on our dashboard for 10 days, regardless of whether the employee returns to work. This is an internal procedure Katy ISD established when creating the dashboard.

In Fort Bend County, the district is dealing with a shortage of bus drivers. It caused delays Wednesday morning and many parents had to drop their children off. The district said about 40 transportation staff members were out today and could not say for sure that their absence is COVID-related.

To help with the nationwide shortage of drivers, Fort Bend ISD has about 100 openings for drivers.

According to the FBISD dashboard, 152 staff members and 200 students have COVID.