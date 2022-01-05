Houston police seeking trio suspected in three-robbery spree over several hours in N Harris County

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for three suspects they said carjacked a man before attempting to rob a convenience store and ATM in North Harris County.

The Nov. 11 crime spree began about 8 p.m. at a gas station in the 800 block of East Ritchey Street, where the trio allegedly carjacked a man.

Several hours later, the men are caught on video pulling into a gas station in the 1400 block of West Gulf Bank in the stolen Nissan SUV. One man is seen wielding an assault rifle. As the armed group rushed into the convenience store, the clerk at the counter locked the bulletproof glass barrier around the registers. Seeing this, the group ran back outside and fled the area in the stolen vehicle.

Some ten minutes later, the men are seen attempting to rob an ATM outside a bank in the 17100 block of Imperial Valley Drive. Armed with the assault rifle, the men approached the ATM while a man was servicing it. Upon seeing the masked group, a security guard accompanying the ATM technician drew his weapon and exchanged gunfire with the group.

Ad

As the group attempted to flee, one man is seen on video tumbling from the stolen SUV.

Watch the episode unfold in the video below:

The suspect descriptions, as provided by Houston police:

Suspect 1: Black male, thin build, 6′0, wearing all black clothing.

Suspect 2: Hispanic male, 5′6, black clothing, brown shoes.

Suspect 3: Unknown race male, thin build, black clothing and Abercrombie hoodie.

The crime spree remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.