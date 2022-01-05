Feds to survey Harris County’s health, nutritional status

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will conduct its National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey within Harris County.

The NHANES is a comprehensive survey of the health and nutritional status of the U.S. population.

It will be conducted starting Friday, Jan. 7 within Harris County and 14 other selected counties nationwide.

Only 5,000 residents nationwide are chosen to participate in the survey.

Randomly-selected Harris County residents will be invited by letter to participate in the NHANES.

Those who receive an invitation and are interested in participating will complete a brief online questionnaire to determine eligibility.

Data collected through the survey will be used to aid public health officials, legislators, and physicians develop health policies, direct and design health programs, and services, and expand the health knowledge of the nation.