Man shot in legs, abdomen while driving on freeway in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man was shot and injured Sunday while driving in southwest Houston, police said.

Officers were called about 5:05 a.m. to a hospital, where a man suffering gunshot wounds to his legs and abdomen had arrived seeking treatment.

The man, 42, told police he was shot while driving southbound on the main lanes of the Southwest Freeway, near Fondren Road.

The man drove himself to the hospital, police said. He said he didn’t see the gunman and didn’t know what direction the gunfire came from.

HPD’s investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.