ERCOT says they’re ready for winter as inspections reach completion amid winterization efforts

Texans may not need to worry about another freeze as ERCOT, or the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said they have completed on-site inspections of mandatory winterization efforts.

In a news release on Thursday, ERCOT inspected more than 300 electric generation units throughout the state, representing 85% of the megawatt-hours lost during last February’s winter freeze.

The units inspected have exceeded PUC winterization requirements, while only 10 needed improvement.

22 of ERCOT’s transmission station facilities were also inspected, where 6 of which had potential minor errors such as weather stripping and cabinet heaters that were addressed immediately.

ERCOT plans to submit a final inspection report to the Public Utility Commission of Texas by late January. According to the Texas Tribune, state legislature had decided in June to increase the penalties for violating weatherization rules, up to $1,000,000 per day, per violation.

Ad

SEE MORE:

Texas grid vulnerable to blackouts during severe winter weather, even with new preparations, ERCOT estimates show

Ask 2: What is ERCOT doing to avoid power outages?

Officials say substantial improvements have been made to Texas’ power grid ahead of winter weather