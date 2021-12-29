Who killed Abdias Benitez? Police searching for possible suspects involved in man’s murder

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for suspects accused of killing a man inside of his vehicle at a southwest Houston park in June.

Abdias Benitez was shot and killed in the 9500 block of South Gessner Road near Bissonnet Street in the Braeburn area, according to police.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found Benitez inside his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police believe there may be more than one suspect involved in this case. They were not able to provide a description.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.