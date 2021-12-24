76º

Baytown 19-year-old found dead inside parked car, police say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: crime, Baytown
BAYTOWN, Texas – A Baytown man was found dead inside a parked car late Thursday.

Officers found Matthew Camacho, 19, dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Massey Tompkins Road. Police said the car engine was still running.

Investigators observed bullet holes on the vehicle’s engine hood and driver’s door.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation by the Baytown Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baytown Police at (281) 422-8371 or Baytown Crime Stoppers at (281) 427-8477.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

