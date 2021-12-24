Baytown 19-year-old found dead inside parked car, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas – A Baytown man was found dead inside a parked car late Thursday.

Officers found Matthew Camacho, 19, dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Massey Tompkins Road. Police said the car engine was still running.

Investigators observed bullet holes on the vehicle’s engine hood and driver’s door.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation by the Baytown Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baytown Police at (281) 422-8371 or Baytown Crime Stoppers at (281) 427-8477.