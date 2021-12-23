Neighbors react to ExxonMobil refinery fire in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas – People living near the Exxon Mobil Baytown Olefins Plant saw the fire and smoke. They also said they felt what they thought was an explosion at around 1 a.m.

Maria Fillmore lives approximately five miles from the facility. She said, “I heard a big thump from my fireplace. My daughter called me from upstairs, in her bedroom, ‘Did you feel the house shake?’ I said I heard something, but I do not know, and she went online to check to see what was going on. She came downstairs and said, ‘Exxon just exploded.’”

Fillmore and her daughter jumped in the car and recorded these videos. You can see plumes of smoke billowing into the air. As the mother and daughter got closer to the facility, they could see the massive flames.

“We came home, and we could hear the roaring of the fire in the backyard and then the house,” explained Fillmore. “We had seen vehicles flying to the Exxon plant and we had seen cops coming down.”

Nobody was ordered to evacuate.