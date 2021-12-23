4 people injured in fire at ExxonMobil Baytown Complex, officials say

Officials are investigating after four people were injured in a fire at the ExxonMobil Baytown Complex Thursday.

BAYTOWN, Texas – Officials are investigating after four people were injured in a fire at the ExxonMobil Baytown Complex Thursday.

The blaze broke out around 1 a.m. at the facility located in the 5000 block of Baytown Drive. Residents in the area told KPRC 2 they heard a loud “boom” when the incident occurred.

According to the Baytown Fire Department, the affected unit processes material with gasoline components. There were four people injured and transported to Memorial Hermann in stable condition, a spokesperson for ExxonMobil said during a press conference Thursday morning. The rest of the workers and crew have been accounted for.



There is no known impact to air quality, the ExxonMobil spokesperson said.

Officials will provide updates as they become available.

