14-year-old shot in front of home in Liberty County, deputies say

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are investigating after they said a 14-year-old teen was shot in front of his home in Liberty County Tuesday.

It happened around 10 p.m. at a home located on Country Road 3995, just north of the Cleveland city limits.

According to deputies, the teen was shot in front of his home by unknown suspects. Authorities said the teen was transported by Air Life to HCA Conroe in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his arm and side.

Liberty County detectives are hoping to talk to the teen to determine what took place before the shooting. Liberty County District Attorney Jenifer Bergman also responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Deputies said they are looking for a white Toyota that may have been involved. With the many security cameras on the street, they are hoping for better images and descriptions.