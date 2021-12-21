$1M bond for 21-year-old who killed owner of yacht company, League City police say

Devan Kristopher Jordon, 21, has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Jeffrey Johnson.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Bond was set at $1,000,000 for a man who allegedly followed a League City couple home from a Galleria area restaurant, shooting and killing the husband.

Devan Kristopher Jordon, 21, has been charged with capital murder.

According to League City police, on June 11, Jeffrey Johnson and his wife were leaving dinner at the Capital Grille on Westheimer in Houston. Unbeknownst to them, they were being trailed by a white Mercedes SUV.

RELATED: League City man dies after he was shot multiple times in suspected robbery, police say

Once the couple made it to their gated community in the 1500 block of Waterside Drive around 11:21 p.m., an occupant of the SUV attempted to rob them inside their garage. Johnson, the owner of Texas Coast Yachts, was shot multiple times during the struggle. He was transported to the hospital, where he died. He was 58 years old.

Ad

During the investigation, League City detectives learned the SUV used in the robbery attempt had been rented by Jordon.

Investigators were then able to place Jordon in the area of the murder, along with recovering DNA evidence at the scene of the crime. The SUV was also linked to other crimes, according to police.

Jordon, who was arrested in Harris County on Monday, will be transferred to the Galveston County Jail.