5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Dec. 20

From left to right, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McGraw, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and Gov. Greg Abbott, participate in a press conference to inaugurate the construction of a state-funded border wall in Rio Grande City on Saturday.

1. Investigation underway after 2 teens found dead in northwest Houston, HCSO says

Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they said two teens were found dead in northwest Houston Monday.

Deputies were called to a residence located at 7400 Log Cradle regarding what they called a “medical emergency.”

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies found a black SUV crashed in the front yard of the residence. Gonzalez said a 16-year-old Hispanic male was found dead in the driver’s seat of the SUV and a Black male between the age of 16 and 18 was found on the sidewalk nearly 100 feet from the SUV. Gonzalez said the Black male had signs of trauma to his body.

2. ‘Our hearts are broken’: Texas A&M student athlete from The Woodlands killed in crash while driving home for the holidays, university says

A Texas A&M track athlete was killed in a crash Saturday while driving home for winter break, the university said.

Chance Gibson, a freshman from The Woodlands, had just completed his first semester at Texas A&M. Gibson was a cross country and track and field athlete who competed in the Aggie Opener 5k and the Texas A&M Invitational 8k during the fall cross country season, the university said in a release.

“Our hearts are broken,” Distance and cross country coach Wendel McRaven said in a statement. “Chance was a bright, funny and determined young man. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gibson family. As a coach and a parent this is really tough. It is going to take us all a while to wrap our heads around this tragedy.”

3. Group of teens arrested after game room robbery, chase in southwest Houston, police say

A group of teenagers were arrested after a robbery and chase in southwest Houston Monday, police say.

Officers said three underaged girls entered L’Amour Cafe and Game Room located at 7238 Boone Rd. with a gun and robbed everyone while their male getaway driver and another teen girl waited in the parking lot.

“They walked into this game room, shot one round into the air and started demanding cash from the people that were inside there. They robbed everybody that were inside and they took off,” Lt. E. Pavel with the Houston Police Department said.

4. Gov. Greg Abbott inaugurates first stretch of state-funded border barrier in Starr County

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visited Starr County on Saturday to inaugurate the first stretch of a border wall being built by the state, calling it an “unprecedented” investment in border security.

Construction crews on site said about 880 feet of barrier have been installed as of Saturday afternoon.

Abbott has made immigration enforcement one of his top agenda items as he seeks reelection next year. At a news conference in front of the new wall segment Saturday, Abbott condemned the federal government’s immigration policies — though some were extended from the Trump administration — and criticized President Joe Biden’s reversal of the efforts to build a barrier between the U.S. and Mexico.

5. The push to ban books in Texas schools spreads to public libraries

When the Llano County Library shuts down for three days this week, starting Tuesday, it won’t be for the holidays.

Instead, a group of six librarians in this small Central Texas county will be conducting a “thorough review” of every children’s book in the library, at the behest of the Llano County Commissioners Court. Their mission will be to make sure all of the reading material for younger readers includes subjects that are age-appropriate. A new “young adults plus” section will be added to separate books written for an older teen audience from those geared toward younger readers.

The three-day closure of the library system in Llano County, about 80 miles northwest of Austin, also means a temporary shutdown of its virtual portal through the online book provider Overdrive.

