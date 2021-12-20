Group of teens arrested after game room robbery, chase in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A group of teenagers were arrested after a robbery and chase in southwest Houston Monday, police say.

Officers said three underaged girls entered L’Amour Cafe and Game Room located at 7238 Boone Rd. with a gun and robbed everyone while their male getaway driver and another teen girl waited in the parking lot.

“They walked into this game room, shot one round into the air and started demanding cash from the people that were inside there. They robbed everybody that were inside and they took off,” Lt. E. Pavel with the Houston Police Department said.

When officers arrived around 1:40 a.m., they say they saw the three girls leave the business and get into a white SUV, where another underage girl and a 19-year-old male driver were waiting. As officers tried to stop the SUV, the driver led them on a 14-minute chase. Police said they were able to stop the vehicle near 900 Echo Ln. using a pit maneuver.

“Officers were able to recover a pistol and also recover a bunch of cash,” Lt. Pavel said.

According to officers, the youngest person involved is 14 years old.

Police told KPRC 2′s Taisha Walker no one inside the business was injured during the robbery.