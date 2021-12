MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A strong storm downed trees and powerlines Saturday as it moved through the Greater Houston area.

These images of the storm damage in Cut and Shoot, Texas, located near Conroe, offer a glimpse of the damage seen in Montgomery County.

Did you see any storm damage in your area? Share your images with us at Click2Pins.

View the weekend forecast here.

Strong storm downs trees, power lines in Montgomery County (KPRC 2)

Strong storm downs trees, power lines in Montgomery County (KPRC 2)

Strong storm downs trees, power lines in Montgomery County (KPRC 2)

Strong storm downs trees, power lines in Montgomery County (KPRC 2)

Strong storm downs trees, power lines in Montgomery County (KPRC 2)