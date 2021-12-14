20 degrees warmer: Near record-high temperatures expected through Friday

From the 80s to the 50s in the next six days

Tuesday’s Forecast:

We are starting the day with fog and temperatures 20 degrees warmer than Monday morning. We are also back in the 80s this afternoon with a small chance of rain.

What to expect this Tuesday in Houston (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Record highs possible:

In a repeat performance of last week, Houston will be challenging record highs Tuesday through Friday. For right now the temperatures I have are just shy of setting new ones.

Near record high temperatures the rest of the week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Cold Front Saturday:

If you love this kind of warmth, this week is for you. But if you enjoy a more winter like feel, early next week will be much cooler. A cold front moves through Saturday afternoon bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms. Right now, the forecast is for a half an inch to two inches of rain falling.

Our big weather change occurs Saturday afternoon (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

Once the cold front moves through the cooler air moves in. We’re also tracking an area of low pressure that may bring more rain Sunday and Monday. The cooler weather lasts through Wednesday. We starting warming up again Thursday of next week, the day before Christmas Eve.

