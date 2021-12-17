Several residents displaced after large fire at east Houston apartment complex, officials say

HOUSTON – Several families have were displaced Friday after a major fire at an apartment complex in east Houston, firefighters say.

It happened at the Pines of Woodforest Northshore apartments located at 90 Uvalde Road at around 3 a.m.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Harris County sheriff’s deputies and North Channel Fire Department units responded to reports of the fire. When they arrived at the scene, they found one unit engulfed in flames.

All residents were safely evacuated, Gonzalez said.

Resident Faith Daniels said she was awake and heard a loud “boom.”

“I went upstairs to wake up my neighbor and everybody else, I just started telling them, ‘Get everybody up, get everybody out,’” Daniels said. “A lot of my neighbors have lost pretty much everything. Especially my neighbor above me, she lost everything. But, to God be the glory. We still here.”

It’s unclear how many units were impacted. Firefighters are working to put out hotspots.

Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine what caused the blaze.