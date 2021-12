Man shot during argument at apartment complex in southeast Houston, police say (Dec. 17, 2021)

HOUSTON – Police are looking for a suspect they said shot someone at an apartment complex in southeast Houston Friday.

The shooting happened at around 10:30 a.m. at the Redford Apartments in the 1400 block of Redford St.

According to officers, two men got into an argument when one shot the other. The suspect then fled the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

KPRC 2 will have more updates as they become available.