Suspect in shooting death of Harris County Pct. 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins to appear in court Tuesday

HOUSTON – The man accused of shooting and killing a Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday morning.

Eddie Alberto Miller, 19, was arrested in Fort Bend County on Sunday. He’s accused of fatally shooting Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Kareem Atkins in October.

According to court documents, Miller used an AR-15 rifle to open fire on the three deputy constables as they were trying to detain one of his associates.

Kareem Atkins, along with deputies Juqaim Barthen and Darryl Garrett, was working an extra shift at 45 North Bar and Lounge when the shooting happened.

Deputy Barthen has been released from the hospital. Garrett remains in the hospital.

Miller is scheduled to appear before a judge at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

