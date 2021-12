U.S. 59 northbound at West Loop is shut down after a multi-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler shuts down all mainlanes.

HOUSTON – The Southwest Freeway northbound at the 610 Loop is back open after a crash involving five vehicles and an 18-wheeler Friday morning.

Police said an 18-wheeler hit the back of a red car, causing a chain-reaction crash.

Drivers were urged to take another route since there were traffic delays in the area.

No injuries were reported during the crash.