5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Dec. 6

Here are things to know for Monday, Dec. 6:

1. VIDEO: 11-year-old girl shot multiple times after ‘random bullets’ fly through home, HPD says

An 11-year-old girl is expected to survive after police say bullets pierced through her family’s home, striking her several times.

It happened in the 900 block of Blanchard Hill Lane near Almeda Genoa Road in southwest Houston Sunday morning.

Police say at around 5 a.m. an SUV with three suspects parked down the street from the girl’s home. That was when police said they started shooting at the house and three cars surrounding the home.

The suspects returned to the SUV and drove off.

The girl was with her family inside their home when bullets started to pierce through it, hitting her in the face, arms, hands, and legs, according to police. She was taken to an area hospital and is expected to live.

2. 16-year-old Brazoswood HS student unconscious in ICU after being attacked by peers, family says

A 16-year-old Brazoswood High School football player is still lying unconscious in the hospital after a group of fellow students reportedly attacked him at a gathering on Friday, according to the victim’s family.

The older brother of 16-year-old Cole Hagan, Cory Hagen, told KPRC 2 that his younger brother was invited out to the social gathering in the Lake Jackson farms neighborhood by his peers.

Sometime after Cole arrived at the party, another teenager informed him that his car had been damaged, causing him to go outside to check out his vehicle.

Moments later, he was attacked and severely beaten by one or more teens who he believed were his friends. One of the students hit him from behind with a “blunt object,” Cory said.

3. ‘I’m just a little upset’: Plumber who found cash in Lakewood wall says he hasn’t heard from the megachurch

The man who discovered stacks of cash and checks inside a wall at Lakewood Church says he hasn’t heard from anyone at the megachurch.

“I wanted to hear [Joel Osteen] say, ‘You know, Justin, what you did was right. We understand what you did and what you could have done,’” the man said.

He says he listened closely to Sunday’s service, hoping Osteen would address his good deed. But, the pastor didn’t say one thing about the entire incident.

“I feel like, at this point, I should have heard something,” he said. “I’m just a little upset.”

4. Crews continue searching for 94-year-old fisherman who went missing off Galveston’s coast

A 94-year-old Galveston fisherman reportedly went missing off the coast of Galveston, the U.S. Coast Guard reported Sunday.

Frank Marinic was last seen on his 34-foot white fishing boat named the “Mar Boa.”

Marinic’s friends notified the Coast Guard that he was expected to return to Galveston on Saturday, but never came back.

Officials located Marinic’s fishing vessel near the Claypile Bank, located 90 miles offshore, where rescue swimmers confirmed there was no one inside the vessel.

5. KPRC 2 Investigates: Homeowner vs. HOA in fence build debate

Why can’t a homeowner build a fence if the law says it’s ok? State lawmakers passed a new law that allows homeowners anywhere in Texas to put up a perimeter fence around their property for added security. The law specifically states that homeowners associations can not restrict it. But some are trying. KPRC 2 Investigates team is looking into what your HOA can and can not do.

What is the new Texas law about HOA and fences?

That law regarding HOA restrictions was passed as Senate bill 1588. As of September 1, it is now part of the Texas property code. If you have a pool, your HOA cannot tell you that you can’t have a fence around it. They can specify what type of fence but you can always put up one kind, no questions asked.

Homeowners associations across the state are doing their best to maintain control of their communities, while homeowners just want to protect their property.

