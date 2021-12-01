5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, Dec. 1

Here are things to know for Wednesday, Dec. 1:

1. Man charged with intoxication manslaughter, assault after fatally striking bicyclist in north Houston, police say

Charges have been filed against a man accused of being under the influence when he fatally struck a bicyclist in north Houston early Tuesday.

Ronald Ariel Sariles, 24, is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

According to Houston police, a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck, driven by Sariles, was seen traveling at a high rate of speed westbound in the 3100 block of West Little York Road around 2:15 a.m. The vehicle was also seen slightly swerving.

A 38-year-old man was riding a bicycle, with a working red flashing light mounted on the rear, in the far right lane of the road by the curb.

Police said Sariles failed to control the truck’s speed and struck the bicyclist. The pickup then left the roadway, struck a power pole and the brick wall of a nearby housing community.

2. Uber driver shot by passenger after refusing to withdraw money out of ATM, family says

An Uber driver was shot by a passenger during a possible attempted robbery Monday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of W. FM 1960 near the North Freeway around 6:30 p.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said an Uber driver picked up a passenger and at some point, the passenger shot the driver in the arm during a possible attempted robbery.

The driver was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police said the suspect fled on foot.

Tuesday, the Uber driver’s wife identified him as 43-year-old Domingo Herrera. She said her husband is a loving and hardworking father of two sons.

3. Several families turn down Travis Scott offer to pay for their loved ones’ funerals

Several families of the 10 people who died from injuries in a massive crowd surge at the Astroworld festival have turned down an offer by headliner Travis Scott to pay for their loved ones’ funeral costs.

Attorneys for the families of four of the victims said Tuesday that they received a letter from Scott’s attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, in which the offer was made.

In a letter sent Nov. 24 to the attorneys for the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, Petrocelli said Scott extended his “deepest sympathies and condolences” to Ezra’s father, Treston Blount, and Scott had wanted to reach out personally “but does not wish to intrude on Mr. Blount’s privacy during his time of grieving.”

4. Kevin Hart surprises Houston group that helps kids with $100K donation

Actor Kevin Hart gave a $100,000 donation to Child Advocates of Houston, the group told KPRC 2 on Tuesday.

Hart recently donated to local organizations from coast-to-coast, dialing into “holiday parties” organized by Sam’s Club to surprise kids and families. In addition to the monetary contribution, select families and children benefitting from the organizations were also surprised to have a unique holiday wish – from laptops to karaoke machines to dollhouses – all fulfilled by Hart, Laugh Out Loud -- Hart’s production company -- and Sam’s Club.

Hart and the groups donated more than $500,000 to five organizations from LA to Orlando.

5. Spencer Solves It in need of help for 17-year-old battling enormous weight gain problem, health issues

At 17-years-old and a junior at Willis High School, Blake Conerly, a sweet-hearted soul with a generous smile and a contagious laugh, should be having the time of his life.

Instead, this young man, with so much love and heart, struggles just to make it out the front door of his home.

It’s all due to an enormous weight gain problem that Blake has been plagued with for the last five years.

No matter what he does, he just keeps growing larger and larger, more obese and less healthy and less active.

“It’s really hard to see this when I know he is capable of so much more. Blake wants to go do all of these things that young men want, but he can hardly get around at all at this weight”, said Jennifer Edwards, Blake’s mom.

